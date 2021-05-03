(CNBC) U.S. stock futures moved higher in overnight trading on Sunday as investors readied for the first trading day of May. Dow futures rose about 125 points. S&P 500 futures gained 0.45% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.33%. Despite Friday’s weakness in equities, the S&P 500 notched its third straight month of gains in April, adding more than 5% to the index as investors bet on a big economic and profit recovery from the pandemic.

