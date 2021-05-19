Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are flat ahead of more retail earnings

May 19, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Tuesday ahead of more retail earnings. Dow futures fell about 25 points. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.05%. On Tuesday, the major averages ended the day in the red after notching gains earlier in the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 267 points, dragged down by a 3% drop in Chevron’s stock.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Additional Unregistered Broker Who Sold $10.8 Million in 1 Global Securities to Investors
  2. Cryptocurrencies are close to reaching a big milestone versus gold
  3. Investor Inflows hit $9 Billion as Hedge Funds See Trade Volumes Surge
  4. Hedge funds up 2.14 per cent in April, says Backstop Barclay Hedge
  5. Emerging markets hedge fund Pembroke unveils UCITS strategy

Search


Categories