Stanley Druckenmiller says the Fed is endangering the dollar’s global reserve status

May 12, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve policies aimed at keeping markets and the economy afloat during the pandemic could end up threatening the long-term health of the U.S. dollar, according to investing magnate Stanley Druckenmiller. The chairman and CEO of Duquesne Family Office said the Fed’s insistence on holding interest rates down and buying trillions in bonds even though markets are thriving and the economy is booming is a long-term risk.

