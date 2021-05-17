(Hedgeweek) Following a year of high exuberance, the market for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) has slowed since peaking in mid-February 2021. Now, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) changing accounting rules and vowing to keep a close eye on the market, the momentum behind these vehicles has reduced. But despite the market cooling off, the space remains attractive as the increased scrutiny can lead to better quality structures with more robust due diligence on behalf of sponsors, to the benefit of the investors.

To read this article: