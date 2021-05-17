Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

SPACs market re-groups under closer scrutiny

May 17, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) Following a year of high exuberance, the market for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) has slowed since peaking in mid-February 2021. Now, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) changing accounting rules and vowing to keep a close eye on the market, the momentum behind these vehicles has reduced. But despite the market cooling off, the space remains attractive as the increased scrutiny can lead to better quality structures with more robust due diligence on behalf of sponsors, to the benefit of the investors.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Fraudster Sentenced to More Than 13 Years in Parallel Criminal Case
  2. North American asset managers lag in adopting disruptive technologies
  3. AT&T in advanced talks to merge WarnerMedia with Discovery, deal expected as soon as Monday
  4. Earnings reports and the Fed will test the market rally in the week ahead
  5. Dow futures drop 100 points after Wall Street’s worst week since February

Search


Categories