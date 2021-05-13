(Reuters) Investment firms Knighthead Capital and Certares Management appear to have won an auction to fund U.S. car rental firm Hertz Global’s exit from bankruptcy, according to a Bloomberg News reporter’s tweet bit.ly/3oid2K8 on Wednesday. The firms along with private equity company Apollo Global Management have been in a bidding war with Centerbridge Partners, Warburg Pincus and Dundon Capital Partners, to provide equity capital for Hertz’s exit from bankruptcy exit.

To read this article: