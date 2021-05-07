Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed warns about potential for ‘significant declines’ in asset prices as valuations climb

May 7, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Rising asset prices in the stock market and elsewhere are posing increasing threats to the financial system, the Federal Reserve warned in a report Thursday. In its semiannual Financial Stability Report, the central bank said that while the system overall has remained largely stable even through the Covid-19 pandemic, future dangers are rising, in particular should the aggressive run on stocks tail off.

