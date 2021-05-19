Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Cryptocurrencies are close to reaching a big milestone versus gold

May 19, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Crypto bulls have long championed bitcoin as a modern-day replacement for gold, and by one measure, the new market is already close to surpassing bullion in that respect. The total value of the cryptocurrency market now stands above $2 trillion, putting it on nearly equal footing with the amount of gold held for private investment purposes, according to a new report from Bernstein.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Additional Unregistered Broker Who Sold $10.8 Million in 1 Global Securities to Investors
  2. Cryptocurrencies are close to reaching a big milestone versus gold
  3. Investor Inflows hit $9 Billion as Hedge Funds See Trade Volumes Surge
  4. Hedge funds up 2.14 per cent in April, says Backstop Barclay Hedge
  5. Emerging markets hedge fund Pembroke unveils UCITS strategy

Search


Categories