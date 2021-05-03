(HedgeCo.Net) The U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts has Entered a Partial Judgment in a Previously-Filed SEC Case Charging Oregon Resident Mark Ahn with Engaging in Insider Trading in the Securities of a Massachusetts-Based Pharmaceutical Company, Dimension Therapeutics, Inc., in Advance of an August 2017 Merger Announcement

The SEC’s complaint, filed on February 5, 2021, charged Ahn with violating the antifraud provisions of Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 thereunder. Ahn consented to the partial judgment entered by the court, which enjoins him from violating the above statutes and bars him from serving as an officer or director of any SEC reporting company. Any civil penalty in the SEC matter will be determined by the court at a later date.

In a parallel criminal action brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, Ahn has pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 7, 2021