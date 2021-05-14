Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Coinbase revenue tripled from last quarter as crypto prices skyrocketed

May 14, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Coinbase shares were up about 3% in after-hours trading Thursday, after reporting that revenue and net income skyrocketed in the first quarter of 2021 as the cryptocurrency trading platform capitalized on a boom in crypto prices and corresponding interest from investors. The results largely matched estimates that Coinbase delivered on April 6, about a week before its public debut.

