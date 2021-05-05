Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

BlackRock’s bond boss, overseeing trillions, says ‘every client’ is worried about inflation

May 5, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) BlackRock’s Rick Rieder told CNBC on Tuesday he frequently has discussions about whether the U.S. economy will run too hot, too fast in its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. “Listen, every client call I’m on including the one I just finished … is talking about overheating,” says the chief investment officer of global fixed income at the world’s largest money manager.

