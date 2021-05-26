Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin traders using up to 100-to-1 leverage are driving the wild swings in cryptocurrencies

May 26, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bitcoin’s aggressive moves are being driven by much more than the next China crackdown or Elon Musk headline. Traders taking excessive risk in the unregulated cryptocurrency market being forced to sell when prices go down were in large part responsible for last week’s 30% drop in prices and outages for major exchanges, according to analysts. A burgeoning bitcoin lending market is also adding to the volatility.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Snowflake reports widening losses but raises full-year guidance
  2. Jeff Bezos to formally step down as Amazon CEO on July 5, Andy Jassy to take over
  3. U.S. Justice Department starts probe on Archegos collapse
  4. Nvidia sold $155 million in crypto mining chips last quarter, but PC gaming remains its biggest market
  5. Hedge fund CFOs say data demands will drive up ops spend

Search


Categories