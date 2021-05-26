(CNBC) Bitcoin’s aggressive moves are being driven by much more than the next China crackdown or Elon Musk headline. Traders taking excessive risk in the unregulated cryptocurrency market being forced to sell when prices go down were in large part responsible for last week’s 30% drop in prices and outages for major exchanges, according to analysts. A burgeoning bitcoin lending market is also adding to the volatility.
Bitcoin traders using up to 100-to-1 leverage are driving the wild swings in cryptocurrencies
