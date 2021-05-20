Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin plunges 30% to $30,000 at one point in wild session, recovers somewhat to $38,000

May 20, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The flagship cryptocurrency fell to more than three-month lows on Wednesday, dropping to about $30,000 at one point for a pullback of more than 30% and continuing a week of selling in the crypto space. Ether, the main coin for the Ethereum blockchain network, was also down sharply and broke below $2,000 at one point, a more than 40% drop in less than 24 hours.

