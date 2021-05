(Opalesque) Hedge funds managing over $1bn outperformed their sub-$1bn peers in April, aided by another surge in event-driven performance, said HFM. The billion-dollar club (BDC) hedge funds rose 2.5% last month compared to an average 2.2% gain in the sub-BDC range, but the latter group remains ahead YTD, up 7.6% versus a BDC gain of 6.1%.

