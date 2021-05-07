Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

April jobs expected to top 1 million as consumers boost the economy

May 7, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Job growth in April could top 1 million, though many positions also may have gone unfilled. Economists expect to see job creation in each of the next several months of over 1 million, as more Americans are vaccinated and the economy booms. According to Dow Jones, economists expect 1 million jobs were added in April, and the unemployment rate fell to 5.8% from 6% in March

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Previously-Barred Broker with Defrauding Investors in a Pre-IPO Investment Scheme
  2. Banks Are Making It Harder for Hedge Funds to Leverage Their Bets After Archegos
  3. Wells Fargo says U.S. consumer watchdog has opened new probe on mishandling of accounts
  4. Fed warns about potential for ‘significant declines’ in asset prices as valuations climb
  5. Goldman Sachs offers bitcoin derivatives to investors

Search


Categories