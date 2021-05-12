Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

All eyes are on this inflation number, which could have the biggest gain in nearly a decade

May 12, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Consumer inflation data for April is expected to show the biggest year-over-year gain in nearly a decade. The anticipated 3.6% jump in the headline consumer price index in April would be the largest since Sept. 2011. CPI is expected to be up 0.2% month-over-month, when the data is released Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET, according to Dow Jones.

