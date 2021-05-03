(CNBC) Wells Fargo Securities’ Chris Harvey is calling Big Tech’s recent outperformance a “head fake.” In a recent note to investors, he wrote economically sensitive groups will overtake growth as a leading market driver, and the powerful rotation could happen as soon as this month. So, he’s urging investors who are overweight Big Tech to drop to market perform.
