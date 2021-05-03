Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

A powerful rotation out of tech stocks could start this month, Wells Fargo’s Chris Harvey says

May 3, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Wells Fargo Securities’ Chris Harvey is calling Big Tech’s recent outperformance a “head fake.” In a recent note to investors, he wrote economically sensitive groups will overtake growth as a leading market driver, and the powerful rotation could happen as soon as this month. So, he’s urging investors who are overweight Big Tech to drop to market perform.

