Barclays beats expectations as Russia-Ukraine volatility gives investment bank a boost

April 28, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Barclays on Thursday beat analyst expectations for the first quarter, as strong investment banking performance helped drive income growth. The British bank reported first-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of £1.4 billion ($1.76 billion), above analyst expectations of £644 million, according to Refinitiv data. It marks an 18% decline from the first quarter of 2021, when net profit came in at £1.7 billion. Group income rose 10% year-on-year to £6.5 billion, driven by strong corporate and investment banking earnings during a spike market volatility.

