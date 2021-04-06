(CNBC) Following four years of a decidedly protectionist agenda, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is here to tell you that things are about to change in a major way. The Cabinet official most in charge of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda set forth a bold set of principles Monday that differ from the previous administration’s priorities by about as much as one could imagine.
Yellen speech confirms that the U.S. is back on the world stage
