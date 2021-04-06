Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Yellen speech confirms that the U.S. is back on the world stage

April 6, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Following four years of a decidedly protectionist agenda, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is here to tell you that things are about to change in a major way. The Cabinet official most in charge of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda set forth a bold set of principles Monday that differ from the previous administration’s priorities by about as much as one could imagine.

