Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying market to take cues from infrastructure plans, upcoming earnings

April 5, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) U.S. President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructure proposal and the upcoming corporate earnings season could offer investors fresh insight on the sustainability of a rally that has taken stocks to all-time highs.

The S&P 500 scaled 4,000 for the first time on Thursday and closed up 1.18% at 4,019.87, extending the benchmark index’s gain to nearly 80% from lows in March 2020. The rally has been driven by unprecedented U.S. stimulus measures and expectations that widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 will spur an economic rebound.

