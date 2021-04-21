Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

This week’s market decline looks like a brief pause for now, analysts say

April 21, 2021

(CNBC) Stocks are now in a choppy period, and technical analysts say it has the look of a short-term pullback. Strategists say it would make sense for this week’s selling to fit in the pattern of many pullbacks with a 3% to 5% decline. But corporate earnings season could decide the fate of the sell-off, which took the S&P 500 to Tuesday’s close of 4,134, a decline of 1.2% from record highs on Friday.

