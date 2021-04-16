Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The 10-year Treasury yield slid on Thursday. Why it could be good news for stocks

April 16, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield slid to a one-month low Thursday in a counterintuitive move that should be a positive for the stock market. Treasury yields, which move opposite price, had been falling, but they picked up momentum after two early morning economic reports on Thursday. One was March retail sales, which jumped nearly 10%, and the other was weekly jobless claims, which fell to 576,000 — the lowest level since the early days of the pandemic.

