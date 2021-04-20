Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock Shorts Collapse as No Hedge Fund Wants ‘Head Ripped Off’

April 20, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street bears battered by the Reddit crowd earlier this year have yet to regain their gumption, even with stocks at records and valuations near two-decade highs. The median short interest in members of the S&P 500 sits at just 1.6% of market value, near a 17-year low, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. In Europe, a short-covering frenzy has sent bearish bets collapsing like never before in Morgan Stanley data.

To read this article:

