Stock futures slip after Dow, S&P 500 hit fresh records

April 12, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes ticked lower during the overnight session Sunday evening, suggesting Wall Street could see muted trading on Monday after reaching fresh records last week. Dow futures lost 35 points, while contracts tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were down 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. The tepid movement in the futures market on Sunday followed yet another record close for the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday.

