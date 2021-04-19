Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures mixed after Dow, S&P 500 close at record highs

April 19, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock index futures were mixed in early morning trading on Monday, after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at record highs on Friday. Futures contracts tied to the Dow slid 80 points while S&P 500 futures traded below the flatline. Nasdaq 100 futures, on the other hand, traded in mildly positive territory. Stocks are coming off a week of gains as earnings topped estimates and strong economic data lifted the major averages.

