(CNBC) U.S. stock index futures were mixed in early morning trading on Monday, after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at record highs on Friday. Futures contracts tied to the Dow slid 80 points while S&P 500 futures traded below the flatline. Nasdaq 100 futures, on the other hand, traded in mildly positive territory. Stocks are coming off a week of gains as earnings topped estimates and strong economic data lifted the major averages.

