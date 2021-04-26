Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures calm in anticipation of big earnings week

April 26, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes held steady at the start of the overnight session Sunday evening as investors braced for one of the busiest weeks of the first-quarter earnings season. The week ahead is a major one for corporate earnings, with about a third of the S&P 500 set to update investors on how their businesses fared during the three months ended March 31.

