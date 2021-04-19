(Opalesque) Private debt fundraising slowed in the first quarter of 2021, hit by rising uncertainty around a pickup in inflation expectations, said a report. According to Preqin Quarterly Update Private Debt Q1 2021, the quarter saw private debt fund managers closed 32 funds raising a combined $25bn – in line with historical averages but the lowest number of funds closing since 2016. This compares to 53 funds securing $27bn in Q1 2020.

