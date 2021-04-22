Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Preqin All-Strategies Hedge Fund Benchmark up 7.81% in Q1 2021 – best Q1 since 2006

April 22, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) After a strong 2020, hedge funds’ performance in Q1 2021 continued its positive trajectory, according to the Preqin Quarterly Update: Hedge Funds Q1 2021, the latest hedge fund industry update provided by leading alternative asset data provider Preqin. The Preqin All-Strategies Hedge Fund Benchmark was up 7.81% in Q1 2021, compared with 5.77% for the S&P 500 PR Index, which experienced a volatile quarter.

