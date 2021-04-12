Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Powell says it’s ‘highly unlikely’ the Fed will raise rates this year, despite stronger economy

April 12, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Despite what he sees as a rapidly recovering economy, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Sunday reaffirmed the central bank’s commitment to keep loose monetary policy in place. That includes a statement of near-certainty that interest rates won’t be going anywhere as inflation remains tame and millions of Americans remain in need of assistance as the nation rebuilds from the damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

