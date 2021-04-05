Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

New industry study finds hedge funds buoyant in 2021 after overcoming Covid challenges

April 5, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) The Global Hedge Fund Benchmark Survey: Beyond the Horizon’ probed manager performance, investor sentiment, future challenges, and alignment of interests, among other things. The wide-ranging study is part of an ongoing research series into the health of the hedge fund industry conducted by AIMA, the global trade body for the hedge fund and alternative asset management industry, together with law firms Simmons & Simmons and Seward & Kissel.

