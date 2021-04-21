Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Netflix’s correction quarter: Streaming giant stumbles after benefiting from early pandemic surge

April 21, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Shares slumped more than 10% after hours after Netflix announced it had added just under 4 million subscribers in the first quarter — missing the company’s forecast of 6 million. Netflix also said it expected a mere 1 million paid net additions for the second quarter. To put that in perspective, Netflix added 10 million subscribers in last year’s second quarter.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Crypto inflows hit $4.9 billion as of mid-April -Coinshares data
  2. Hedge fund assets soar to all-time high, fueled by record gains and booming investor confidence
  3. Preqin All-Strategies Hedge Fund Benchmark up 7.81% in Q1 2021 - best Q1 since 2006
  4. Credit Suisse reports $275 million first-quarter loss after Archegos hedge fund scandal
  5. Despite SPAC woes, record-breaking run of money into IPOs may continue

Search


Categories