(Reuters) Morgan Stanley (MS.N) lost nearly $1 billion from the collapse of family office Archegos Capital Management, the bank said on Friday, muddying its 150% jump in first-quarter profit that was powered by a boom in trading and deal-making. Morgan Stanley was one of several banks that had exposure to Archegos, which defaulted on margin calls late last month and triggered a fire sale of stocks across Wall Street.

