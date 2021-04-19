Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Morgan Stanley reveals $911 million Archegos loss as profit jumps

April 19, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Morgan Stanley (MS.N) lost nearly $1 billion from the collapse of family office Archegos Capital Management, the bank said on Friday, muddying its 150% jump in first-quarter profit that was powered by a boom in trading and deal-making. Morgan Stanley was one of several banks that had exposure to Archegos, which defaulted on margin calls late last month and triggered a fire sale of stocks across Wall Street.

