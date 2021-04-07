Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Morgan Stanley dumped $5 billion in Archegos’ stocks the night before massive fire sale hit rivals

April 7, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The night before the Archegos Capital story burst into public view late last month, the fund’s biggest prime broker quietly unloaded some of its risky positions to hedge funds, people with knowledge of the trades told CNBC. Morgan Stanley sold about $5 billion in shares from Archegos’ doomed bets on U.S. media and Chinese tech names to a small group of hedge funds late Thursday, March 25, according to the people, who requested anonymity to speak frankly about the transaction.

