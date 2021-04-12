(CNBC) The plans illustrate Microsoft’s recent efforts to expand through deals. Microsoft considered buying the U.S. operations of video-sharing app TikTok last year, and last month it completed the $7.5 billion acquisition of video game maker Zenimax. Nuance would be more aligned with the part of Microsoft’s business that serves businesses and governments.
Microsoft in advanced talks to buy Nuance for about $16 billion, announcement could come Monday
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.