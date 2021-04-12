Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Microsoft in advanced talks to buy Nuance for about $16 billion, announcement could come Monday

April 12, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The plans illustrate Microsoft’s recent efforts to expand through deals. Microsoft considered buying the U.S. operations of video-sharing app TikTok last year, and last month it completed the $7.5 billion acquisition of video game maker Zenimax. Nuance would be more aligned with the part of Microsoft’s business that serves businesses and governments.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Federal Court Orders The Alista Group, LLC and Florida Man to Pay More Than $2.6 Million in Precious Metals Fraud
  2. Hedge Funds 'most confident' for positive prospects in 2021 - new confidence index from AIMA
  3. Market neutral long/short hedge funds’ recent bounce remains vulnerable to factor rotations, says Lyxor
  4. Market braces for key inflation report Tuesday that may test the Fed’s mettle
  5. Stocks slip off record highs ahead of earnings, U.S. data

Search


Categories