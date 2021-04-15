Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

March retail sales are expected to have surged as consumers spent $1,400 checks

April 15, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) March retail sales are expected to be strong, and some economists say stimulus checks may have quickly made their way into the economy, contributing to an even bigger gain of 10% or more. The March sales data, released at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday, could be the first in a series of powerful reports on consumer spending, as vaccinations increase and the economic reopening continues.

