March jobs report is expected to be strong and show the beginning of a hiring surge

April 2, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Americans are beginning to return to the workforce in big numbers, and that is likely to show up in the March employment report. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect to see 675,000 jobs added in March as the economy reopened more broadly, and the number of vaccinated people increased. The unemployment rate is forecast to fall to 6% from 6.2% in February.

