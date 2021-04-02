(CNBC) March brought the strongest manufacturing growth in more than 37 years, and with it increasing indications about inflation pressures in the months ahead. The Institute for Supply Management’s monthly manufacturing survey registered a 64.7% reading, representing the level of companies reporting expansion against contraction. That translated to a 3.9 percentage point increase from February, and the highest level since December 1983.
Manufacturing boom brings more signs that inflation is building rapidly
