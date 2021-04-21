Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Leon Cooperman declines Elizabeth Warren invite to testify at Senate hearing on taxes

April 21, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants one of her biggest critics to face lawmakers in a hearing next week, but that encounter will have to wait. Warren, a progressive Democrat from Massachusetts, invited billionaire investor Leon Cooperman to testify before a Senate Finance subcommittee hearing on taxes. Cooperman, in a response given to CNBC, declined the invitation, calling it “self-serving and disingenuous.”

