Investors pour more money into U.S. stocks than China’s as interest comes ‘roaring back’

April 14, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Investors are putting billions of dollars more into U.S. stock funds than Chinese ones, according to data from fund research firm EPFR Global. “The baton seems to be getting handed over,” said Cameron Brandt, director of research at EPFR, in an interview Friday. “A lot of investors think the short term play is the U.S., where the stimulus is ramping up, versus China, where there are signals a more prudent take will be taken, especially in the second half of the year.”

