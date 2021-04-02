(Opalesque) Sovereign wealth funds and other institutional investors added risk assets back into portfolios as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers, said a study. A report by the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) and State Street found that investors have gradually deployed some of their accumulated cash and reduced fixed income positions to add exposure to risk assets, while financial markets rebounded during the pandemic.
Institutional investors add risk assets back into portfolios, says study
