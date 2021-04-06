Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

IMF increases global growth forecast and says a way out of the crisis is ‘increasingly visible’

April 6, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The International Monetary Fund is expecting a stronger economic recovery in 2021 as Covid-19 vaccine rollouts get underway, but it warns of “daunting challenges” given the different rates of administering shots across the globe.  On Tuesday the organization said it expects the world economy to grow by 6% in 2021, up from its 5.5% forecast in January. Looking further ahead, global GDP (gross domestic product) for 2022 is seen increasing by 4.4%, higher than an earlier estimate of 4.2%.

