Hedge funds return 1.23% in March, up 4.93% year to date

April 19, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The hedge fund industry continued its positive run in March returning 1.23% for a fifth consecutive month in the black, according to the Barclay Hedge Fund Index compiled by BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions. By comparison the S&P 500 Total Return Index gained 4.38% during the month. For the year to date, the hedge fund industry was up 4.93% through the end of March. The S&P 500 Total Return Index returned 6.17% over the same period.

