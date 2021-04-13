(Hedgeweek) The AIMA Hedge Fund Confidence Index (HFCI) is a new global index which measures the level of confidence that hedge funds have in the economic prospects of their business over the next 12 months. AIMA today announces that according to the March 2021 HFCI, over 90% of participants cited a positive confidence measure when asked to choose from a range of -50 to +50, where +50 indicates the highest possible level of economic confidence for the firm over the next 12-month period and -50 indicates the lowest level of economic confidence for the firm over the same period.

