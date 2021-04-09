Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge funds extend gains to continue strong 1Q

April 9, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Hedge funds advanced in March for the sixth consecutive month despite acceleration in realized equity market volatility, completing a strong 1Q 2021. Recent strong performance has been driven by exposure to out-of-favor, deep value equities, as well as by optimism over the impacts of a broader economic reopening, increased cryptocurrency exposure and increased stimulus spending.

