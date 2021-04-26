(CNBC) Google’s recently promoted Search boss Prabhakar Raghavanearned cash and stock $55.25 million last year, according to the company’s annual proxy filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. That amount takes into account his 2020 fiscal year salary of $655,000, stock awards amounting to $54.58 million that vest over time, and $9,750 “other.” Alphabet generated over $182 billion in revenue in fiscal 2020.

To read this article: