Global private equity assets under management climb to record high of $5tn

April 16, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Global private equity recovered strongly in Q1 2021 after a turbulent year. Assets under management (AUM) surpassed a record $5tn as of September 2020, bolstered by rising valuations in both private and public markets, said Preqin. More impressive is that dry powder reached a record $1.6tn – approximately double the combined value of all buyout and venture capital deals over the past 12 months.

