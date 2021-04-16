(Opalesque) Global private equity recovered strongly in Q1 2021 after a turbulent year. Assets under management (AUM) surpassed a record $5tn as of September 2020, bolstered by rising valuations in both private and public markets, said Preqin. More impressive is that dry powder reached a record $1.6tn – approximately double the combined value of all buyout and venture capital deals over the past 12 months.

