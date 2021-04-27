Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

GameStop shares jump after the Reddit favorite raises $551 million in stock sales

April 27, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) GameStop’s stock price climbed in extended trading Monday after the video game retailer said it sold 3.5 million additional shares, raising $551 million to speed up the company’s e-commerce transformation. The stock, favored by the Reddit retail trading crowd, jumped 10% in after-hours trading after gaining nearly 12% in the day. Shares are up nearly 800% this year.

