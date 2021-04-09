(CNBC) Wharton School finance professor Jeremy Siegel said Thursday he expects the stock market’s rally will persist at least throughout this year. However, he told CNBC that investors will have to be cautious once the Federal Reserve adjusts its highly accommodative monetary policies.

“It isn’t until the Fed leans really hard then you have to worry. I mean, we could have the market go up 30% or 40% before it goes down that 20%” following a change in course from the Fed, Siegel said on “Halftime Report. “We’re not in the ninth inning here. We’re more like in the third inning of the boom.

