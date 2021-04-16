(CNBC) U.S. stocks climbed to record levels on Thursday after key companies reported strong earnings and fresh economic data pointed to a rebound in consumer spending and the jobs market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 305.10 points, or 0.9%, to a record close of 34,035.99, marking the first time the blue-chip benchmark has crossed the 34,000 milestone. The S&P 500 gained 1.1% to 4,170.42, also reaching a record high. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.3% to 14,038.76.

