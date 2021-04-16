Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dow jumps 300 points to top 34,000 for the first time amid blowout economic data

April 16, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stocks climbed to record levels on Thursday after key companies reported strong earnings and fresh economic data pointed to a rebound in consumer spending and the jobs market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 305.10 points, or 0.9%, to a record close of 34,035.99, marking the first time the blue-chip benchmark has crossed the 34,000 milestone. The S&P 500 gained 1.1% to 4,170.42, also reaching a record high. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.3% to 14,038.76.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges IIG Co-Founder Martin Silver With Fraud
  2. Hedge fund titans fight back as larger managers pull ahead in March
  3. Global private equity assets under management climb to record high of $5tn
  4. Dow jumps 300 points to top 34,000 for the first time amid blowout economic data
  5. So far in earnings season, companies are reporting numbers way above what Wall Street expected

Search


Categories