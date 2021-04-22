Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Despite SPAC woes, record-breaking run of money into IPOs may continue

April 22, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Venture capital is off to a sizzling start in 2021, though the market has hit some bumps lately that could be signaling a shifting landscape ahead. Early-year numbers have been eye-popping so far, with a record of $1 billion “unicorn” companies coming to market, as well as a surge in initial public offers overall and blank-check SPACs that have lured in huge chunks of investor cash.

