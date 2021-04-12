Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Credit Suisse’s U.S. brokerage files lawsuit over data leak

April 12, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) The U.S. brokerage subsidiary of Credit Suisse Group AG has disclosed that former employees’ personal data was leaked last month and that it had filed a lawsuit over the matter, in the latest snafu for the Swiss banking giant. Credit Suisse Securities has sued 10 individuals for sending private information about former employees to media outlets, law enforcement and former employees via a March 20, 2021 email, according to a legal filing.

